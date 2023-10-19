Bestselling Book, Liar, Alleged, Reaches #1 On Amazon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Vass, bestselling author, has released his new book, Liar, Alleged, A Tell-All: Celebrities, Sex and All the Rest

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- David Vass, bestselling author, has released his new book, Liar, Alleged , A Tell-All: Celebrities, Sex and All the Rest, (AR Press: 2023). This controversial, deftly written tell-all became an instant Amazon #1 Best Seller, topping three Amazon categories upon its debut release, and within the first two-weeks of sales earned Starred Status from Kirkus Review and the Five Star Best Book Chanticleer Badge, among other honors.Entertaining, humorous, and shocking, Vass, who one reviewer describes as 'imbuing the epitome of urbane', reveals secrets of the record labels, how he became a mafia money runner, and engrossing, never-before told anecdotes about legendary celebrities - Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe and Tony award winners, while he served as their technical director and hand-holder. In all, over one-hundred world-class, often difficult personalities were kept in line by Vass, and many shared their secrets with him. He refers to this time 'on the road' with his celebutante clientele as his“homo-hobo celeb period.”“This mash-up, warts and all memoir is an intense and unapologetically honest reflection on growing up broken, with a speech impediment and no moral compass while passing through addictions, raucous sexual escapades and the breaking apart of gay stereotypes while staying the course to turn around a life lacking in self-worth. It is a cautionary tale enrobed with arch and self-deprecating humor from my unfiltered perspective,” said VassA laugh-out-loud pager-turner, David's story is especially relevant today, given the current political backpedaling of civil liberties. He reveals his hilarious, twisted, and at times cringeworthy life from growing up as dirt-poor gay little boy in the 1950's , how he stumbled into the dangerous world of strip clubs working as a technical director in the 1960's, and eventually working the hottest clubs and iconic theatres where record labels lined up to contract him for his 'celebrity whisperer' talents and connections to the mob in the 1970's.“I'm too old to worry about ending up with a horse's head in my bed,” he quips.Vass' book is full of adult situations and language that at times is vulgar, yet the bestselling author believes there is no such thing as a politically incorrect or unusable word.“A word is a word is a word,” he says.“It is how a word is used that creates its true meaning and can make it glowingly positive and reinforcing, or hateful, demeaning, and mean-spirited, or sometimes just plain old 'I can't believe he said that' dirty,” he added.He is an accomplished monologist, performer, diarist, writer and activist, as well as the creator of the one-person play, What Could Go Wrong?: Musings of an Eccentric Raconteur Who Happened to be at the Right Places at the Right Times.“Liar, Alleged” by David Vass is available on Amazon and Goodreads in three formats: Kindle, paperback and hardcover, and with the audiobook scheduled for release in mid-November.

