Paycompass Surpasses $2 Billion In Processed Payments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Justin Volrath, Founder/CEO

Merchant services firm reaches milestone thirteen months after crossing $1 billion processed volume mark.

TEMPE, AZ, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PayCompass , one of the fastest growing companies in the payments industry, announced today that it has reached $2 billion in payment processing volume through nearly 35 million transactions. The company reached the $1 billion volume milestone just thirty-two months after being founded, but only needed thirteen months to double that figure. The Arizona-based merchants services firm was self-founded by its founders and offers its services through a nationwide network of more than one hundred independent sales agents.“This is an exciting milestone for our entire team, but what truly makes me passionate is the story behind what $2 billion represents,” said Justin Volrath, Founder and CEO of PayCompass.“That number reflects thousands of merchants in the portfolios of more than one hundred agents who have trusted PayCompass to be their partner in payments and other services.”“We founded this company on the foundation of 'AgentFirst ' and this only reinforces that decision,” continued Volrath.“I know the effort and care each of these merchant accounts represents from our sales agents, our support structure, and the rest of our team, and I could not be prouder. And it doesn't hurt that we hit $2 billion two-and-a-half times faster than we hit $1 billion.”PayCompass, founded in early 2020 just months before the global pandemic, operated for the first year and a half out of a corner of Volrath's bedroom. Now, as the company nears the start of its fourth year of operations, it boasts more than a dozen employees and supports merchants in 43 states. The company was recently awarded the“Sales Agent Office of the Year” award at the 2023 Priority Power Conference.About PayCompassPayCompass is a privately held financial services company that offers technology solutions to businesses across North America. While the company's primary offering is payment processing services, it also offers business lending, payroll services, software integration, and point-of-sale solutions. Founded in 2020 by industry veteran Justin Volrath and his wife, Nini, in Phoenix, Arizona, the company is currently based in nearby Tempe. PayCompass offers its solutions through a nationwide network of independent sales agents.

Jon Skelly

PayCompass

