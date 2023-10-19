Pureinsights Discovery Platformtm Integrates Openai For AI-Powered Search

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Phil Lewis, CTOHERNDON, VIRGINIA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (“PureinsightsTM”) today announced the integration of OpenAI in Version 1.11 of the Pureinsights Discovery PlatformTM (PDP). This integration provides access to OpenAI's powerful GPT Large Language Models (LLMs) and other advanced natural language processing capabilities.“We're excited to announce the initial integration of PDP with OpenAI in this release” stated Pureinsights CTO, Phil Lewis.“Integrating PDP with popular AI models will help us build the next generation of AI-powered applications for our customers.”By integrating with OpenAI, PDP incorporates robust embedding capabilities for vector search, enhancing data retrieval efficiency and accuracy. Furthermore, the platform can now harness GPT's capabilities for chat completions.The integration is currently in its alpha stage, and Pureinsights will continue to explore the transformative possibilities of GPT and other AI models in the future. The release also includes other minor improvements.Visit our website for more information or to set up a free demo and consultation.About PureinsightsTMPureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. Now we can take you "Beyond Search", using Generative AI models like ChatGPT and Google Bard together with Vector Search, Knowledge Graphs, and Natural Language Processing to modernize your organization's search capabilities and deliver the intuitive search experience users want. "Just make it work like Google."PureinsightsTM and the Pureinsights Discovery PlatformTM are a trademarks of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.For more information about Pureinsights services and technology visit us at pureinsights

