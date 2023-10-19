MSSP Alert Live 2023 Returns To Washington D.C. Attracts Record Attendance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Keynotes from the public and private sector brought the cybersecurity community together as MSSP Alert Live set all-time records for attendance and sponsorships

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In its second year, MSSP Alert Live, the industry's leading managed security conference for executive leaders and channel cybersecurity professionals, returned to in-person delivery in October in Washington D.C. and delivered record levels of attendance.This year's event brought together hundreds of industry professionals from managed security services providers (MSSPs), managed service providers (MSPs), and technology vendors around the globe. Attendees experienced three days of informative sessions about cutting-edge technologies and solutions, educational programming, and demonstrations hosted by a variety of security vendors from cloud to distribution.“We saw a large increase in the number of MSPs & MSSPs who attended this year,” said John DelMauro, EVP of Learning at CyberRisk Alliance.“We were able to create an agenda specific to members of the cybersecurity channel ecosystem to gain knowledge specific to their roles and have key conversations with their peers, which clearly created value for our attendees.”This year's conference program was led by channel experts and innovators, delivering security focused content through insightful keynotes, interactive breakout sessions, unparalleled networking, and a robust tech pavilion.Session topics explored the latest thinking on top industry concerns such as artificial intelligence, ransomware, incident response, cloud security, defense strategies, and penetration testing, as well as discussions on how best to package services for the cybersecurity channel community.“We are proud of the quality of the content, speakers and community connections and conversations at this year's event,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert.“Our goal is to connect attendees with valuable content, solutions, and connections. This year's event did just that.”Follow us on LinkedIn to be the first to know when dates for the 2024 edition of MSSP Alert Live are announced.About MSSP Alert Live ConferenceAs the most anticipated event for security service providers, MSSP Alert Live is an essential conference for professionals in the channel. Produced by CyberRisk Alliance, MSSP Alert Live is for managed security services providers, MDR (managed detection & response), and security-driven MSPs worldwide seeking to manage and grow their business while safeguarding their customer's assets.About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now, the Official Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Click here to learn more .

Jess Vose

CyberRisk Alliance

