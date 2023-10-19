Poliovirus Detected In Four Pakistani Districts, Sparking Concerns

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Ministry of Health in Pakistan has officially confirmed the presence of poliovirus in environmental samples collected from four districts within the country.

Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan has announced that these samples contain a strain of the poliovirus genetically linked to Afghanistan, with reports originating from Karachi, Rawalpindi, Chaman, and Peshawar.

Caretaker Health Minister Nadeem Jan expressed deep concern, revealing that a total of 43 positive environmental samples have tested positive for the virus in Pakistan. Despite the worrisome situation, Minister Nadeem Jan underscored that Pakistan boasts one of the world's most highly sensitive polio surveillance systems. The presence of the virus in these samples serves as a testament to the effectiveness of the system.

Minister Nadeem Jan emphasized the severity of the threat to every child posed by the presence of the virus in the environment. Polio, an incurable disease, can only be prevented through vaccination. In response to this discovery, several polio campaigns have been organized throughout the year. The affected areas will witness a renewed anti-polio campaign in November.

Notably, Pakistan has reported three cases of polio this year, all originating from the Bannu district. This underscores the pressing need for continued vigilance and immunization efforts.