Indian Family agonized over daughter trapped in Gaza

(MENAFN) A Kashmiri family from India is enduring an agonizing wait for news from their daughter, who is stranded in the besieged Gaza Strip. Lubna Shaboo, 52, resides in Khan Younis, a town in Gaza, with her Palestinian husband and 10-year-old daughter, Karima. While her two elder children are studying in Cairo, Egypt, Lubna and her family are among the 2.2 million people facing dire circumstances in the embattled Palestinian territory. With power cuts imposed by Israel and dwindling supplies of water and food, their situation has grown increasingly precarious.



Lubna's cousin, Adnan Jan, a resident of Kashmir's Srinagar, revealed that she had sought evacuation immediately after the surprise attack launched by Hamas militants on Israel last Saturday. Tragically, she became trapped in the subsequent bombardment. Lubna's last communication was with her mother, Fatima, on Wednesday, and since then, her family has been gripped by anxiety and uncertainty. Adnan Jan shared, "We do not know where she is and in what condition. She spoke to her mother on a video call and told her that she wants to return to Kashmir but is unable to leave Gaza. She was scared and worried."



Having resided in Gaza since 1997, Lubna conveyed to her family that this is an unprecedented crisis. She described living without access to water and electricity, with a constant atmosphere of fear. She reached out to the Representative Office of India in Ramallah, located in the occupied West Bank, but has not received any information about an impending evacuation mission.



As the conflict escalates, the plight of individuals like Lubna and her family underscores the urgent need for international assistance and intervention to ensure the safety and well-being of civilians caught in the crossfire. The international community watches closely, hopeful for a swift resolution to this devastating situation.



MENAFN19102023000045015687ID1107270872