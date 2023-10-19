Chinese economy maintains 5.2 percent YoY GDP growth in first 9 months

(MENAFN) Official data released on Wednesday indicates that China maintained consistent and steady progress with a year-on-year GDP growth of 5.2 percent in the first three quarters of 2023.



According to Sheng Laiyun, the deputy head of the National Bureau of Statistics, this growth serves as a solid foundation for China to achieve its annual growth target of 5 percent.



Bruce Pang, head economist and chief of research at JLL Greater China, informed a Beijing-based news agency that "China's recovery is regathering pace with more secure footing, mainly thanks to consumers splurging during the summer and stronger-than-expected industrial output."



Fixed asset investment increased by 3.1 percent annually between January and September.



During the same period, there was a 4.0 percent rise in value-added industrial output, and consumer goods retail sales showed a notable increase of 6.8 percent, surpassing the predictions of analysts.



Additionally, Sheng noted that in September, urban unemployment rates had seen a two-month consecutive decrease, with a decline of 0.2 percentage points to reach 5.0 percent.



Sheng emphasized that these improvements in the employment landscape are a crucial sign of economic recovery and a positive shift in the overall economy.

