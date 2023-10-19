Edmunds experts select top SUVs under USD40,000

(MENAFN) The SUV experts at Edmunds conduct rigorous evaluations across a wide spectrum of SUVs, assessing their merits, encompassing roomy seating, capacious cargo spaces, comfortable rides, and user-friendly technology features. Nevertheless, with a discerning eye on budget-conscious consumers, they've handpicked five SUVs priced under the USD40,000 threshold. These SUVs cater to a variety of needs and are arranged by their starting prices, inclusive of the destination charge.



2024 MAZDA CX-50

The Mazda CX-50 secures its place in this lineup with a starting price of USD31,675, distinguished by its driving finesse and a cabin that exudes a luxury feel. Its exceptional design and supportive seats create an air of sophistication. While it may provide a slightly firmer ride on uneven surfaces, it compensates with stable handling, making it an enjoyable choice for navigating city streets. Every trim level is outfitted with all-wheel drive and a comprehensive suite of driver-assist features, including lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control tailored to traffic conditions, and blind-spot warning.



2023 KIA SORENTO

The Kia Sorento, commencing at USD31,415, presents a compelling option for budget-conscious shoppers in search of an affordable seven-passenger SUV. Although its third-row seating is more compact compared to larger models, such as the Hyundai Palisade listed below, it suffices for occasional use, particularly for accommodating children. Most Sorento trim levels come generously equipped with a host of convenience and technology features. Buyers can select between a fuel-efficient non-turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating 191 horsepower and a more potent 281-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder available in higher trims. What's noteworthy is that opting for the more powerful engine doesn't push the Sorento's price past the USD40,000 mark. Additionally, a Sorento Hybrid variant is available for those desiring enhanced fuel efficiency.



2024 SUBARU OUTBACK

At a base price of USD30,190, the Subaru Outback beckons to SUV shoppers who seek a vehicle suitable for occasional off-road excursions. Benefiting from standard all-wheel drive and an impressive ground clearance, this midsize Outback excels when navigating dirt roads or rugged trails. Its wagon-like configuration offers added convenience for loading outdoor gear or cargo onto the roof. Admittedly, the standard 182-horsepower four-cylinder engine might deliver moderate acceleration, especially when the need for a burst of speed arises on the highway. However, this is offset by the Outback's commendable EPA-estimated 28 mpg combined fuel efficiency. Although there's a more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine available, it does surpass our USD40,000 budget threshold.



2024 HYUNDAI PALISADE

The Hyundai Palisade, starting at USD37,735, is positioned as the most premium SUV within Edmunds' curated selection here. While a substantial portion of its trim levels does surpass the USD40,000 budget constraint, it's worth noting that even the entry-level Palisade boasts an extensive array of tech features and driving aids. The highlights encompass a generously sized 12.3-inch center touchscreen, as well as USB ports in both the first and second rows, along with traffic-adaptive cruise control and blind-spot warning. Every Palisade arrives equipped with a robust 291-horsepower V6 engine that delivers satisfying acceleration and commendable fuel economy. Despite its relatively larger size, the Palisade remains an easy and stress-free drive, characterized by maneuverability. Another noteworthy attribute is the Palisade's third-row seating, which offers ample space, even for adults – a feature that's somewhat uncommon in numerous midsize SUVs.

MENAFN19102023000045015682ID1107270869