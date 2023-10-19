German Publishing House Ergon-Nomos Prints Book Fuzuli's Mastery

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The prestigious German publishing house Ergon Nomos has recently
published in Bibliotheca Academica - in the series of selected
publications on Oriental Studies Fuzuli ́s Artistry (Füzuli
sənətkarlığı) - a book by the famous Azerbaijani writer and
literary scientist Mir Jalal Pashayev (1908-1978). The work is
dedicated to the study of the life and works of the important
Azerbaijani poet Füzuli (1494–1556) and is considered a milestone
in this respect, Azernews reports.
Professor of Justus Liebig University Giessen,
scholar-orientalist Dr. Michael Reinhard Hess is a translator of
the Art of Fuzuli. Hess has defended his doctoral thesis on
Azerbaijani great poet Imameddin Nasimi at the Free University of
Berlin and become popular among Azerbaijani and European readers as
the author of the“Legacy of Shusha”.
Mir Jalal, the founder of Fuzuli studies in Azerbaijan, defended
his thesis (1940) on the Peculiarities of the poetry of Fuzuli,
expanded and published it in 1958 as a monograph entitled Fuzuli ́s
Artistry. The monograph reflects the scientific research of
literary creativity and art of Mahammad Fuzuli, the culture of
poetry and artistic prose. The research by Mir Jalal provides
insight into some philosophical and historical issues while
studying a general literary panorama of Fuzuli poetry from the
scientific point of view.
Great Azerbaijani poet Fuzuli is considered one of the famous
poets of the classical literature of the Turkic peoples also
because he created a piece of literary craftsmanship, having
written the Divan in the three main languages of his time -
Turkish, Arabic and Persian. The knowledge of the Azerbaijani,
Turkish, Arabic, and Persian languages allowed the German scientist
to study the depths of Fuzuli poetry created (subject to the
requirements of the time the great poet lived) in these languages,
present his research as well as Mir Jalal's works to European
readers. He gave a profound scientific analysis of the linguistic
and literary aspects of Mir Jalal's Fuzuli ́s Artistry. The German
scientist also wrote an Introduction to the book and provided a
scientific and critical analysis of the literary and
historical-political environment in which Fuzuli and Mir Jalal
lived. Dr. Hess, explaining to Western readers the prohibitions
applied to literature by the Soviet communist regime, wrote that
despite the limitations imposed by the Soviet ideology, Mir Jalal
managed to investigate and introduce Fuzuli as a national poet.
According to Dr. Hess,“One of the other valuables of Fuzuli ́s
Artistry by Mir Jalal is that the author uses primary sources in
researching numerous topics. Even though 80 years have passed since
its publishing, no scientific research of such depth and detail has
been conducted, that could be compared to the scientific work by
Mir Jalal. This work is still an indispensable source for
researchers of Fuzuli masterpieces”.
This monograph, devoted to the analysis of the world of Fuzuli,
is also of great importance for bringing the work of Mir Jalal to
European readers. Fuzuli ́s Artistry by Mir Jalal is included in the
national bibliography database of Germany.
