European Media Publishes Article About President Ilham Aliyev's Raising Of Azerbaijani Flag In Khojaly

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
European media published an article about President Ilham Aliyev
raising the Azerbaijani flag in Azerbaijan's Khojaly. The article
talks about justice for Khojaly and the Armenian minority living in
Garabagh under the former separatist regime's pressure.
Besides, the article goes on to speak of the necessary measures
to restore human rights for all, alluding to the Azerbaijani and
Armenian victims of Armenian terrorists now behind bars and on
trial in Baku. The Human Rights Organisation demands disclosure by
Azerbaijan of the facts of the violation of the rights of the
Armenian population of Garabagh by the illegal regime.
AZERNEWS presents the article : Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev raised his
country's flag over the town of Khojaly
Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev raised his country's flag
over the town of Khojaly. In February 1992 the Azerbaijani
residents of Khojaly were subjected to one of the most horrific
massacres of the First Karabakh war. This evokes a sense of justice
demanded for 30 years for the 613 innocent victims of the Khojaly
massacre. This sense is strengthened now when the former war-lords,
who had run the illegal regime in Karabakh and who have been
presumably involved in a number of war crimes such as massacre in
Khojaly await their hour of justice behind bars in Baku.
However true reconciliation to come to these war-torn lands
requires justice and restoration of human rights for all. Now when
the legal ((gray zone)) have been eliminated in Karabakh it is very
important that we do not forget the rights of the Armenian
population, which have been violated in the“gray zone” of Karabakh
for all the years the illegal regime existed. Therefore, during the
trial of these former war-lords Azerbaijan should ensure also the
disclosure of violations of the rights of the Armenian population
of Karabakh by the illegal regime.
On our part“Karabakh Human Rights Awareness Campaign” launched
last year to raise international awareness on human rights abuses
in Karabakh is back with monitoring this process, revelation of
human rights violation Karabakh Armenians experienced under the
((gray zone)) regime and ensuring restoration of their rights. Our
objective is justice and true reconciliation of communities but
also helping those Armenians who might wish to return to Karabakh
to live in dignity with ensured security of their fundamental human
rights.
It is protection of human rights not political manipulations
with the fate of this people is the only way to just and
sustainable peace in the region.
MENAFN19102023000195011045ID1107270865
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.