Three People Injured In Morning Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the morning artillery shelling of Kherson, three people were injured and private houses of civilians were damaged.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy attacked the city with artillery. It hit a residential area. Three people were injured. Private houses were damaged," Prokudin said.

According to him, the 49-year-old woman has a concussion and mine-blast injury, shrapnel injuries. The woman's condition is serious. The men, aged 60 and 39, have shrapnel injuries.

The victims were hospitalized, added the head of the Military Administration.

As reported, on October 19, at about 9:15 a.m., explosions were heard in the Korabelnyi district and the central part of the city.