Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park Area Handed Over To Residents

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The area of 190 hectares of the industrial park located in Azerbaijan's Aghdam has been handed over to residents, said Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, in the territories of Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

He spoke during a panel discussion going on during Caspian Construction Week.

"In Aghdam Industrial Park, the main advantage is given to the production of repair and construction materials. Residents who will work here will be able to take advantage of various benefits," Hajiyev said.

Aghdam Industrial Park was established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 28, 2021.

In general, more than 60 million manat will be invested in Aghdam Industrial Park. It is planned to create more than 700 workplaces in the industrial park. Enterprises established in Aghdam Industrial Park will make an important contribution to the development of local production, the involvement of the region's resources in economic turnover, the revival of Karabakh, and the development of the non-oil industry of Azerbaijan as a whole.

Resident status was granted to 12 business entities and non-resident status to 3 entrepreneurs in Aghdam Industrial Park in 2022.