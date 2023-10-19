Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park Area Handed Over To Residents

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The area of 190
hectares of the industrial park located in Azerbaijan's Aghdam has
been handed over to residents, said Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special
Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, in the territories
of Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) liberated from
Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
He spoke during a panel discussion going on during Caspian
Construction Week.
"In Aghdam Industrial Park, the main advantage is given to the
production of repair and construction materials. Residents who will
work here will be able to take advantage of various benefits,"
Hajiyev said.
Aghdam Industrial Park was established by the decree of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 28, 2021.
In general, more than 60 million manat will be invested in
Aghdam Industrial Park. It is planned to create more than 700
workplaces in the industrial park. Enterprises established in
Aghdam Industrial Park will make an important contribution to the
development of local production, the involvement of the region's
resources in economic turnover, the revival of Karabakh, and the
development of the non-oil industry of Azerbaijan as a whole.
Resident status was granted to 12 business entities and
non-resident status to 3 entrepreneurs in Aghdam Industrial Park in
2022.
