Red Hearts Volunteers Extend Helping Paw To Animal Shelter

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Red Hearts Foundation volunteers, driven by their passion for
animal welfare, made a heartwarming visit to the Good World Animal
Rescue and Protection (GWARP) shelter. Their benevolent gesture was
a significant contribution to the shelter's mission, as they
provided essential food assistance to the furry residents.
Over the course of three years, the Red Hearts Foundation has
spearheaded numerous social responsibility initiatives dedicated to
safeguarding homeless animals. Ayla Agayeva from School No. 6, Sima
Huseynzade from Landau School, Maryam Huseynzade from Azerbaijan
British College, along with Said Aslanov, Javad Aslanov from Dünya
School, and Hadida Aliyeva from School No. 6, dedicatedly joined
forces as student volunteers. Together, they organized fundraisers
within their educational institutions, successfully gathering
donations for these vital endeavors. The funds raised were utilized
to provide essential food grinding equipment to an animal shelter.
In tandem with this project, negotiations were made with various
restaurants and hotels to redirect surplus food to the animal
shelter.
It is truly heartening to see that the driving force behind this
project consists of youngsters aged 12-16. Inspired by the
foundation's initiatives, these schoolchildren have eagerly
embraced the call to nurture nature and protect our animal
friends.
Red Hearts was established in December 2019 by employees of
Kapital Bank. The organization, which currently operates as a
foundation, primarily assists orphans, shelters, and people in
need. On the foundation's official website, , you may learn
more about the foundation's activities, existing humanitarian
projects and initiatives, future plans, and other interesting
details.
MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107270861
