Red Hearts Volunteers Extend Helping Paw To Animal Shelter

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Red Hearts Foundation volunteers, driven by their passion for animal welfare, made a heartwarming visit to the Good World Animal Rescue and Protection (GWARP) shelter. Their benevolent gesture was a significant contribution to the shelter's mission, as they provided essential food assistance to the furry residents.

Over the course of three years, the Red Hearts Foundation has spearheaded numerous social responsibility initiatives dedicated to safeguarding homeless animals. Ayla Agayeva from School No. 6, Sima Huseynzade from Landau School, Maryam Huseynzade from Azerbaijan British College, along with Said Aslanov, Javad Aslanov from Dünya School, and Hadida Aliyeva from School No. 6, dedicatedly joined forces as student volunteers. Together, they organized fundraisers within their educational institutions, successfully gathering donations for these vital endeavors. The funds raised were utilized to provide essential food grinding equipment to an animal shelter. In tandem with this project, negotiations were made with various restaurants and hotels to redirect surplus food to the animal shelter.

It is truly heartening to see that the driving force behind this project consists of youngsters aged 12-16. Inspired by the foundation's initiatives, these schoolchildren have eagerly embraced the call to nurture nature and protect our animal friends.

Red Hearts was established in December 2019 by employees of Kapital Bank. The organization, which currently operates as a foundation, primarily assists orphans, shelters, and people in need. On the foundation's official website, , you may learn more about the foundation's activities, existing humanitarian projects and initiatives, future plans, and other interesting details.