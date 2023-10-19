Genocide Against Indigenous Nations Committed By France Marked - Martinique Freedom Party

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. France has
committed genocide against indigenous nations, said the
representative of the Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Carole, at a
press conference, Trend reports.
"France is considered a country of human rights, but in our
countries it pursues a policy of colonialism against indigenous
people. France has committed genocide against indigenous nations.
They were used as slaves to develop France's economy. Countries
like Nigeria and Senegal are also being colonized. They are
fighting for their freedom," he said.
An international conference, "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human
Rights and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will
be held in Baku on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in
Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of
Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
