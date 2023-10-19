We Spurn Any Autonomy Under French Rule - People's Union For Liberation Of Guadeloupe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Corsica was
offered autonomy but refused, said Jacob Bicep, a representative of
the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe, at a press
conference, Trend reports.
"Autonomy means that we will live under the French constitution.
We do not recognize any autonomy that exists under French laws," he
said.
The international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human
Rights and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will
be held in Baku on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in
Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of
Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
