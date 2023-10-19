Azerbaijan's And Uzbekistan's Defense Ministers Meet In Bukhara (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Minister of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir
Hasanov, who is paying an official visit to Uzbekistan at the
invitation of the Uzbek Defense Minister, Lieutenant General
Bakhodir Kurbanov, visited the Bahouddin Naqshbandi memorial
complex, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
After getting acquainted with the complex, Zakir Hasanov arrived
at the Bukhara combined arms training range.
An official welcoming ceremony was held. The defense ministers
passed along the guard of honor, and the national anthems of both
countries were performed.
Defense ministers met first one on one, and then in an expanded
format with the participation of delegations.
At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for
the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in
military, military-technical, military educational fields, the
organization of regular mutual visits of experts from both
countries and a number of other issues of interest.
Then there was an introduction to the activity, material and
educational base of the training range. The guests watched
exemplary exercises of servicemen.
The sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.
In the end, "Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the
Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry
of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2024" was signed.
