Pre-Training For Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023 Joint Drills Underway In Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The preparatory process for the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical exercises dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye to be held in Azerbaijan continues, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

In accordance with the plan, combat aircraft worked out actions on takeoff and landing, performing difficult pilotage maneuvers at low and medium altitudes, determining the coordinates of imaginary enemy's ground targets, as well as conducting aerial reconnaissance and other tasks.

During the training exercises, military pilots accurately fulfilled all the assigned tasks.