Pre-Training For Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023 Joint Drills Underway In Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19.
The preparatory
process for the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical
exercises dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment
of the Republic of Türkiye to be held in Azerbaijan continues,
Trend reports via
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
In accordance with the plan, combat aircraft worked out actions
on takeoff and landing, performing difficult pilotage maneuvers at
low and medium altitudes, determining the coordinates of imaginary
enemy's ground targets, as well as conducting aerial reconnaissance
and other tasks.
During the training exercises, military pilots accurately
fulfilled all the assigned tasks.
