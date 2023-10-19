Innovation In Azerbaijan - Shusha City Buildings To Have Thermal Protection

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Rules for the
thermal protection of buildings in Azerbaijan's Shusha are already
prepared, Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov said
during a panel discussion at the Caspian Construction Week,
Trend reports.
"For the first time in Azerbaijan, a system that directly
reduces voltage from 35 kilovolts to 4 has been created in Shusha.
This is considered one of the most efficient distribution systems
in the world. Rules for thermal protection of buildings in Shusha
have already been prepared. Their implementation is probably the
most important moment in the whole value chain. Measures are being
taken in this field as well," he said.
Soltanov noted that all electricity to be consumed in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh will be produced from environmentally
friendly sources.
According to him, work with BP and other companies in this
direction continues.
"All these processes are carried out within the framework of the
"Azerbaijan-2030" national priorities, signed by the head of state,
and the five-year action plan is already ready. We aim to turn
Azerbaijan into a green energy space," Soltanov said.
