Construction Of New Road Network To Start In Azerbaijan's Shusha


10/19/2023 8:09:53 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Construction of a new road network will start in Azerbaijan's Shusha, said Aydin Karimov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district, Trend reports.

He spoke at a panel discussion during Caspian Construction Week.

According to him, the process of naming 85 city streets has already been completed.

"The infrastructure of water supply, sewerage, and domestic waste collection has been created in Shusha, and the construction of a new road network will begin. The streets will be completely reconstructed," Karimov said.

