Construction Of New Road Network To Start In Azerbaijan's Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Construction of a
new road network will start in Azerbaijan's Shusha, said Aydin
Karimov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in
Shusha district, Trend reports.
He spoke at a panel discussion during Caspian Construction
Week.
According to him, the process of naming 85 city streets has
already been completed.
"The infrastructure of water supply, sewerage, and domestic
waste collection has been created in Shusha, and the construction
of a new road network will begin. The streets will be completely
reconstructed," Karimov said.
