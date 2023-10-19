Colonized Nations Bide International Support - People's Union For Liberation Of Guadeloupe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The nations
subjected to colonization are waiting for international support,
said Gaston Samit, a representative of the People's Union for the
Liberation of Guadeloupe, at a press conference, Trend reports.
"The UN has announced that colonization must be eradicated in
the coming years. We are working with the population on our land to
make this process accelerate. France has positioned itself
internationally as a defender of human rights. But we want to show
how France really feels about the states it colonized," he
said.
The international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human
Rights and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will
be held in Baku on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in
Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of
Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107270854
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.