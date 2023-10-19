Pakistan court bars detention of banished Nawaz Sharif

(MENAFN) In a significant development, a high court in Pakistan has issued an order preventing the arrest of the country's former three-time prime minister, Nawaz Sharif. This decision comes as Sharif sought protection from potential arrest before his planned return to Pakistan, as confirmed by his lawyer, Amjad Pervez. According to Pervez, Sharif has been granted protective bail, which mandates authorities not to detain him until he personally appears before the court on October 24.



During a brief hearing in Islamabad, Sharif's plea for bail was discussed, with the hearing subsequently adjourned until the following day. Without the protective bail, Sharif would have faced the risk of immediate detention upon his return. However, with the granted bail, he is now set to address a rally in Lahore before making his appearance in Islamabad to surrender to the court.



In 2017, the supreme court of Pakistan disqualified Sharif from holding political office for a decade due to his involvement in a corruption case. Since then, he has been considered a fugitive from justice, having failed to appear before a court in 2019. Pakistani authorities have sought his arrest since 2020.



Facing additional corruption charges in 2019, Sharif reported chest pains and was permitted by his successor, Prime Minister Imran Khan, to travel to London for medical treatment. Once in London, Sharif extended his stay, citing medical advice against travel. He has remained in voluntary exile in London until this month, when he announced his intent to return home, scheduled for Saturday.



The development surrounding Sharif's protective bail and impending return adds a new chapter to the long-standing legal and political saga involving the former prime minister. As Sharif's return draws near, the political landscape in Pakistan is likely to see further shifts, with potential implications for the country's governance and legal proceedings. International observers will be closely monitoring these events as they unfold.



