Alphabet to commence production of Pixel 8 smartphones in India

(MENAFN) Alphabet has announced its plan to commence production of Pixel 8 smartphones in India, with the intention of having them available for sale in 2024. This decision was unveiled during the Google for India annual tech event.



Rick Osterloh, the hardware chief at Google, revealed that the company would collaborate with both domestic and global suppliers to assemble its first smartphones manufactured in India.



Alphabet's move, as the entity responsible for the world's most widely used mobile operating system, adds to the series of successes achieved by the Indian government in attracting international device manufacturers to establish production facilities in the country.



Dixon Technologies India and the Indian unit of Foxconn Technology Group are reported to be the leading contenders for manufacturing these phones.



The administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully attracted increased investment from Apple, which opened its first two stores in India this year and is progressively shifting iPhone production from China to India. The most recent iPhone 15 generation marked the company's first instance of launching handsets made in India simultaneously with those produced in China.



In addition to U.S. device manufacturers, Samsung Electronics also manufactures its Galaxy handsets in India, and various Chinese Android vendors have established partnerships with local assemblers.

