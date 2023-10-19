(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, it has come to light that the long-range ATACMS missiles supplied by Washington to Ukraine are reportedly not the most advanced models available. German journalist Julian Roepcke, known for his work with the tabloid Bild, highlighted in a series of social media posts that the Russian defense systems could intercept the latest GPS-guided missiles, rendering them less effective in combat.



Roepcke explained that the United States provided Ukraine with the older version of the missile, specifically the MGM-140A, which operates on a classic inertial navigation system rather than GPS guidance. While this makes the missiles autonomous and impervious to signal jamming, it also means they are more susceptible to accumulating navigation errors, potentially impacting accuracy based on the range. Additionally, missiles with this type of navigation system typically require a more extensive pre-launch adjustment to input target coordinates.



The journalist pointed out that the newer GPS-guided ATACMS versions would still face challenges in a conflict with Russia, as Moscow's forces have demonstrated success in jamming GPS-guided weapons used by Ukraine's military.



Furthermore, the older ATACMS missiles have a significantly shorter range of approximately 165km, compared to the more advanced models which boast a range of over 300km. This limited operational radius restricts Ukraine's ability to strike targets deeper within Russian-controlled territory and confines the area from which they can be launched, particularly at certain rear positions held by Russian forces.



This revelation raises crucial questions about the strategic implications of the weaponry provided to Ukraine and the broader dynamics of the ongoing conflict. As geopolitical tensions persist in the region, the efficacy of military support and the adaptability of supplied armaments are subjects of increasing scrutiny. The international community closely monitors these developments, with an eye toward finding sustainable paths to resolution and stability.





