Sarasota Adult Day Center Partners With Local Professional Arts Organizations

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 18, 2023 9:15 pm - Town Square Sarasota hosts programs for seniors with dementia, in collaboration with Key Chorale, Florida Studio Theatre and other local performing arts groups

On Oct. 12, after five weekly one-hour rehearsals, members of adult day center Town Square Sarasota showcased their final big performance with Key Chorale, the Suncoast's premier symphonic chorus.

Led by Key Chorale's Artistic Director and Maestro Joe Caulkins, 30 seniors – most of whom have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia – performed 10 songs alongside the professional singers, including This Land is Your Land, Edelweiss, Home on the Range and This Little Light of Mine.

Town Square Sarasota members followed Key Chorale's Where are My Keys? curriculum, which explores the potential of people living with memory loss to experience renewed purpose, learning, friendships and happiness through music and singing. They also enjoyed a special reception honoring the singers and their family members following the performance.

Town Square Sarasota member Bob Doll, who's 86 and has Alzheimer's, participated in the Key Chorale program.

“It was just wonderful,” said Faye Doll, Bob's wife.“Music is such an important part of all of our lives, and especially for people with Alzheimer's, because they can relate to music from their past. Bob loves to sing, but he can't read music. Joseph [Caulkins] makes sure everyone can be included. It brings a lot of joy, and it's relaxing to Bob, as well.”

In addition to its partnership with Key Chorale, Town Square Sarasota hosts other local professional arts organizations for the benefit of its members.

The Florida Studio Theatre, a Sarasota-based professional, nonprofit theater company, hosts weekly improv classes for members at the adult day center. In addition, Arts for Health Sarasota-Manatee (AFHS-M), a nonprofit focusing on advancing the integration of arts for health, is currently running a six-week program at Town Square Sarasota that's involved members in drumming therapy, dance and other artistic expressions.

Upward Notes, a volunteer-based organization founded by Sarasota Orchestra Cellist Natalie Helms that spreads the joy and benefits of music outside of the concert hall and throughout the community, has also performed at Town Square Sarasota.

“For people with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, music and the performing arts does something magical,” said Jill Grinnell, Town Square Sarasota's Center Director.“It brings smiles to our members and is a form of expression that most everyone can relate to. We so appreciate the relationships we've built with these arts organizations and look forward to partnering with others in the future.”

About Town Square Sarasota

Located at 3882 Central Sarasota Parkway in Sarasota, Town Square Sarasota is a senior day center focused on providing engagement and socialization for seniors challenged with the normal effects of aging, as well as those living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Town Square Sarasota offers members recreational programming in a safe environment, as well as coordinated care with outside medical providers. For more information, visit

About Key Chorale

Key Chorale, the Suncoast's premier symphonic chorus, is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative programming, artistic excellence, educational outreach, and service to the community. Led by Joseph Caulkins, Key Chorale produces high quality collaborative musical events that engage and enrich our community. Through dynamic collaborations with The Sarasota Ballet, The Venice Symphony, The Circus Arts Conservatory, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and more, Key Chorale is able to create unforgettable programs that continue to push the boundaries of choral music. For more information, visit Facebook and YouTube.