UAE-Based PT Provider Get ISO 17043 Accreditation Help Of Global Manager Group's Editable Documents

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 18, 2023 11:49 pm - Using GMG's editable documents kit, thousands of organizations globally have achieved certification/accreditation against a wide range of ISO and other International Standards.

Global Manager Group (GMG), a global provider of ISO and other management system documentation kits, reinforced the trust of its global customers when an Abu Dhabi-based Proficiency Testing (PT) Service Provider Company recently achieved ISO/IEC 17043 Accreditation from Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation (PJLA). USA-based PJLA is an MRA-ILAC recognized international accreditation body. This ISO/IEC 17043 Accreditation was provided to the PT Services Provider for the scope of PT schemes/programs in the areas of Construction Materials, Engineering Materials, Environment, Food and Feed, and Measurement and Calibration.

Remarkably, with the help of Global Manager Group's ISO/IEC 17043 documentation kit – an editable ready-to-use templates with more than 100 editable MS-Word and Excel files, which included the ISO/IEC 17043 manual, procedures, ISO/IEC 17043 audit checklist, formats and much more. This PT provider achieved ISO/IEC 17043 Accreditation on successfully passing accreditation audit in a short time period of approximately four months from the date of purchasing the sample documents. The PT provider has shared their valuable feedback that they are very satisfied with the ISO 17043 document templates, which minimize their documentation job and total documents are prepared within a couple of weeks.

An ISO/IEC 17043 accredited proficiency testing provider is considered competent to take responsibility for all tasks in the development and operation of a proficiency testing scheme in compliance with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17043 standard. This accreditation ensures the technical validity of the proficiency testing provider to conduct proficiency testing programs, and establishes credibility of the proficiency testing provider, which in turn, helps to increase confidence among the customers and increases the business of the proficiency testing provider.

Global Manager Group is a leading provider of ready-to-use editable documentation kits for a wide range of ISO and other national/international management system certification or accreditation. More than 100 editable documents are prepared by technical experts having more than 25 years of experience in the relevant field. In addition, Global Manager Group provides total consultancy support to organizations for a wide range of management system training, implementation and certification. GMG also provides e-learning courses, e-books and KPO services to most of the business sectors, including Manufacturing, Food, Healthcare, Hotel and tourism, Education, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Medical devices, IT, Packaging, Energy, Aerospace, Automotive, Petroleum and petrochemicals, Laboratories (calibration, testing and medical laboratories), Market & Social Research, Certification and Accreditation bodies. Today, GMG has more than 5000 satisfied customers in more than 100 countries, which include developed countries like the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, China, Japan as well as GCC countries and other developing countries including South Africa, Brazil, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Egypt, Jordan, etc.

Global Manager Group is committed to providing its customer-centric solutions at competitive price across the globe and will continue its efforts to make them available to organizations, professionals and individuals on time. The company is also committed to ensure quality service, no down time and protection of personal information of its customers.

About Global Manager GroupBased in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), India, Global Manager Group (GMG) is a knowledge and technology-driven company with global recognition of its editable documentation kits, specialized training courses and e-books on corporate compliance and management system certifications. GMG provides training courses and ready-to-use editable documents on a wide range of management systems and other management topics, instrument calibration and soft skills etc. for business improvement, professional skill development, job growth and corporate compliance as well as ready to use document for a wide range of management system certifications.For more details of Global Manager Group and its products, please visit: