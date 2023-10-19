How Financial Planning Helps Irvine Millennials Thrive: Expert Services

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 19, 2023 12:00 am - While the majority of millennials and Gen Zers get their money tips from social media, Insurance & Financial Services (714-880-8563) is creating new, reliable financial solutions for younger generations.

Getting your money tips from YouTube Shorts and TikToks isn't necessarily bad - as long as you double check your sources and know what you're doing.

Who are we kidding though? Nobody does that.

Recent figures show that over 80% of young people make financial decisions based on social media - but just a third vet their sources, and hardly anyone does any follow-up research.

With uninformed advice come higher risks of losing money in the long run, says Irvine Insurance & Financial Services - which is why the company is expanding its financial planning services to meet the needs of millennials and Gen Zers.

Pro Financial Planning For Irvine Millennials, Gen Zers

Irvine Insurance & Financial Services offers expert financial planning and investment advice for young clients in Irvine and the surrounding areas.

“We have a team of experienced certified financial planners and investment planners who are passionate about helping you understand your finances,” said a company representative.“Our team members hold various certifications such as CFP, CPA, and JD. Our team has years of experience in the industry and is always up-to-date, with the latest regulations and market trends. Additionally, we are friendly and approachable, and you can trust them with your finances.”

The company's services are available both online and in-person, and include everything from creating a robust retirement plan to managing debt, choosing between various insurance options, and setting aside funds for children's college education.

Investment Advice From Expert Irvine Consultants

If you're an investor looking to diversify your portfolio, the company provides expert advice tailored around your risk tolerance, retirement plans, time horizons, and other essential factors.

About Irvine Insurance & Financial Services

Started as a family-run financial consulting office, Irvine Insurance & Financial Services has grown into an experienced team of financial professionals offering expertise on life and retirement planning, investment strategies, insurance, and many others.

“We take great pride in our team of skilled professionals who provide superior service and personalized attention,” said a representative.“Our dedicated staff is composed of licensed insurance experts and advisors with extensive knowledge and experience in their respective fields. We stay current with industry trends and advancements, ensuring that our clients receive expert financial guidance they can trust.”

Go to to find out what Irvine Insurance & Financial Services can do for you!