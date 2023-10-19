Diarmaid Mcgregor Launches New Company N6 Properties

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 19, 2023 12:12 am - In launching N6 Properties, the Ireland native acknowledges the growth of the company in recent years to its focus on developing stylish and affordable mid-rise mixed use residential communities.

Boston, MA, October 17, 2023 -- For more than 20 years, Boston Developer Diarmaid McGregor has transformed underutilized properties in neighborhoods in and around Boston into contemporary one- and multi-family homes. In launching N6 Properties, the Ireland native acknowledges the growth of the company in recent years to its focus on developing stylish and affordable mid-rise mixed use residential communities.

One of those communities, Wellington at 1301 at 1301 Blue Hill Avenue in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood was completed in 2023. Two additional mid-rise projects are currently underway: 375 Cummins Properties in Roslindale (slated for a March 2025 completion) and 34 Oak Park in Hyde Park (completion date set for 2025).

“As a developer, we have always looked for diamonds in the rough, those properties where we could envision a residential community that delivers most everything today's Boston residents are looking for-proximity to transportation, modern amenities, open floorplans, natural light, etc.,” said McGregor.“Now as N6 Properties, we will continue with that mindset by creating residential properties that blend and accentuate the look and feel of an area and add value to the community.”

In launching the new company, N6 Properties worked with brand design studio Agency Bel to develop a new brand identity, logo, and tagline. That effort includes the launch of a new website, N6Properties, which includes a complete portfolio of past, current and future N6 Properties projects, as well as a tenant portal for secure rental pay. In the coming months, N6 Properties will launch a resident newsletter.

“We view our residences as small communities and, in some cases, extended family. We want our residents to have the resources to receive information and ask questions and share concerns,” said McGregor.“We also want the website to showcase what we stand for and our openness to working with communities and businesses around Boston on future projects.”

For complete information on N6 Properties and current and potential future projects, visit N6Properties.

About N6 Properties:

N6 Properties specializes in urban, middle-market development projects. N6 Properties is an independent company that employs teams of local contractors, design and construction professionals who share our core values and commitment to impeccable design and craftsmanship. Those values apply to how we manage our properties, with regular landscaping and interior/exterior maintenance to sustain the original pristine appearance of each building. For more information, visit N6Properties or call 617-581-3424.