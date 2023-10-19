Biden assures Israel's innocence regarding Gaza hospital assault

(MENAFN) In a recent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United States President Joe Biden expressed his belief that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were not responsible for the tragic strike on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza. President Biden assured Netanyahu, stating, "Based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you." This declaration comes amidst an escalating situation in the region, with over 500 lives lost, according to Palestinian officials, due to the hospital attack.



Expressing profound sorrow and outrage over the incident, President Biden pledged ongoing military support to Israel. This affirmation follows a deadly incursion into southern Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas earlier this month, resulting in numerous casualties and the capture of numerous hostages. The attackers reportedly seek to exchange them for thousands of prisoners held by Israel.



In response to the incursion by Hamas, the Israeli government has vowed to eradicate the organization and has launched a series of heavy bombardments on Gaza. President Biden's visit to Israel, intended as a demonstration of support for the Jewish state, was scheduled to include meetings with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. However, the summit was canceled by Amman in the wake of the hospital strike, which Jordan attributes to Israel.



Prime Minister Netanyahu has asserted that the destruction at Al-Ahli was likely caused by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a militant group aligned with Hamas. He contends that a barrage of rockets launched by the group came dangerously close to the hospital, a claim that Palestinian Islamic Jihad vehemently denies.



As tensions persist in the region, global attention remains fixed on the complex dynamics and intricate challenges facing both Israelis and Palestinians. The international community watches closely, hoping for a path towards de-escalation and a lasting resolution to this protracted conflict.





