Punyam Academy Felicitated As“Company Of The Year 2023” By Business Connect

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy, a leading e-learning platform offering top-notch training for skill development, corporate compliance and management system certification has achieved the distinction of“Company of the year 2023” for its admirable growth and differentiating factors. The certificate of appreciation was presented to Mr. Devang Jhaveri, MD & CEO of Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd., by the publisher and editor of Business Connect – a leading business magazine in India. Business Connect has recently published a full-page company profile with interview of Mr. Devang Jhaveri in its recently published issue of October 2023.



Punyam Academy is a preeminent name in e-learning, training, and certification for ISO and other national and international standards, offering efficient, engaging, and time-saving learning opportunities with the idea“do it anytime, anywhere”. In just 21 months of its operation, the company has become a global provider of online courses and e-books with more than 6000 customers in more than 100 countries across the world. Today, the company has achieved known brand among customers in developed countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, China, Japan as well as GCC countries and other developing countries including South Africa, Brazil, Cambodia, Nepal, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Egypt, Jordan, etc.



“We are delighted to receive this award. Currently we are providing more than 200 E-learning training courses under 16 verticals and E-books focused on management systems, corporate compliance, professional skill development, business improvement and job growth in domestic and global market. We are looking towards consolidation, institutionalization, and scaling to greater heights by adding more products and services and diversifying our portfolio”, said Mr. Devang Jhaveri, MD & CEO, Punyam Academy.



Punyam is Globally Recognized training provider, offering online ISO lead auditor training, implementer and auditor training courses certified by Exemplar Global (formerly known as RABQSA). In addition, it provides courses certified by the globally renowned CPD Certification Service, UK. Punyam Academy also provides more than 150 E-books containing various industry-specific management system and ISO documents, such as Manuals, Procedures, SOPs, Policies, Plans, Exhibits, Audit Checklist, Formats for recordkeeping, etc., based on various international standards. These customizable documents are quite useful for management system implementation and management system certification to meet international standards like API, ISO, FSSC, BRC, etc., quickly. Company is providing its e-learning courses, e-books and KPO services to most of the business sectors to meet management system requirements in the areas like Manufacturing, Food, Healthcare, Hotel and tourism, Education, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Medical devices, IT, Packaging, Energy, Aerospace, Automotive, Petroleum and petrochemicals, Laboratories (calibration, testing and medical laboratories), Market & Social Research, Certification and Accreditation bodies.



Punyam Academy has established itself as the leading specialist in a complete range of courses on awareness, lead implementer, auditor, and lead auditor training based on ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, OHSAS 18001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO/IEC 17020, ISO/IEC 17021, ISO 27001, ISO 50001, ISO 13485, ISO 20000, ISO/IEC 17024, ISO 17034, ISO 22301, NABH, and many other international management system standards, as well as training programs for Certified Calibration Engineers and development of management functional areas.



Source: Punyam Academy

Punyam Academy Private Limited is technology-driven online E-learning training provider and an EdTech startup with global recognition of its specialized online training courses and E-books on corporate compliance and system certifications. Punyam provides online E- learning courses on management systems and other management areas, instrument calibration and soft skills etc. for professional skill development, job growth and corporate compliance as well as ready to use Editable E-books for a quick use of preparing industry specific documentation for wide range of management system certifications.

For more details of Punyam Academy and its products, please visit:

Company :-Punyam Academy

User :- Punyam Academy

Email :

Phone :-07929795322

Url :-

Other articles by Punyam Academy