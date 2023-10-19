European Parliament Awards Human Rights Prize To Late Iranian Activist

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The European Parliament Thursday announced that it has awarded the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Jina Mahsa Amini posthumously, and to the Woman, Life, Freedom Movement in Iran.

Announcing the award, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Strasbourg declared: "On 16 September we marked one year since the murder of Jina Mahsa Amini in Iran. The European Parliament proudly stands with the brave and defiant who continue to fight for equality, dignity and freedom in Iran.

"Jina Mahsa Amini was a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman. She was arrested by police in Tehran on 13 September 2022, and died in a Tehran hospital three days later," noted Metsola.

The award ceremony will take place on 13 December 2023 in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is awarded each year by the European Parliament. It was set up in 1988 to honour individuals and organisations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

It is named in honour of Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov and the prize money is 50,000 euros (USD 52,000). (end)

nk













MENAFN19102023000071011013ID1107270828