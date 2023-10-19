Russian representative plans prohibition on vegetarianism for kids

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Irina Volynets, the children’s rights commissioner for the Republic of Tatarstan, has proposed a legal ban on vegetarianism and raw food diets for minors in Russia, citing potential risks of serious illness or even fatality. According to Volynets, this initiative has already been presented to the State Duma and relevant committees for consideration.



In a recent interview, Volynets underscored the potential dangers of inappropriate dietary choices for children, asserting that a deficiency of essential vitamins and minerals, including crucial elements like protein, iron, calcium, zinc, and iodine, could lead to severe health complications. These may range from anemia and neurasthenia to stunted growth, impaired motor skills, and thyroid hormone imbalances.



The primary focus of this proposed legislation, as emphasized by Volynets, is the prevention of harm to children. She further highlighted that in recent years, Russia has witnessed tragic instances of child fatalities within families adhering to unconventional diets. One such heartbreaking case occurred in Krasnoyarsk, where a two-year-old girl, whose parents practiced raw foodism, succumbed to anemia due to a lack of adequate medical care. Forensic pathologists determined that a coronavirus infection played a role in her demise, underscoring the critical importance of proper nutrition and healthcare.



As the debate surrounding this proposed ban gains traction, it raises broader questions about parental autonomy, dietary freedoms, and the role of the state in safeguarding the welfare of children. The potential ramifications of such a legal intervention on the cultural landscape of Russia are also subjects of keen interest and discussion. The international community watches closely as Russia navigates this complex intersection of health, rights, and personal choice, seeking to strike a balance that ensures the well-being of its youngest citizens.



