Experts declare Lebanon’s economy may totally fold if Israeli-Palestinian conflict spreads

(MENAFN) Analysts have cautioned that if the Israel-Gaza conflict spills over into Lebanon, it could have dire consequences for the country's economy and severely harm its already fragile infrastructure.



The outlook is bleak for Lebanon, as the nation is already grappling with a severe economic crisis, having defaulted on approximately USD31 billion of Eurobonds in March 2020, coupled with substantial losses in the banking sector. In such a scenario, poverty is expected to escalate further.



“The economic situation and all the indicators will rapidly deteriorate as a result of the security crisis and the Hamas-Israel war which can spill over into Lebanon,” Nasser Saidi, a previous economy minister and vice-governor of Lebanon's central bank, informed a UAE-based news agency.



An escalation of the war into Lebanon, he declared, might cause “potential destruction of its remaining infrastructure, including ports and the airport which are the economic lifeline of the country given its high dependence on the Lebanese diaspora.”



Concerns have escalated that the Israel-Gaza conflict, now in its second week, might expand to affect the entire region. Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in exchanges of gunfire and shelling, resulting in the deaths of five militants this week.



In anticipation of a potential escalation in the conflict and the possibility of airports becoming targets, Lebanon's Middle East Airlines has relocated five of its planes to Turkey.



Swiss International Airlines has similarly suspended flights between Switzerland and Beirut due to the ongoing tensions.



Mr. Saidi, president of Nasser Saidi and Associates, added that if the violence persisted, Lebanon "could experience complete collapse."

