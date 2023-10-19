Israel Killed 3 Palestinians In West Bank-Ministry

Ramallah, Oct. 19 (Petra) - Israeli army killed three Palestinians at Thursday dawn, and others were injured in confrontations that broke out with the occupation forces in the occupied West Bank.In a statement, Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Israeli occupation killed 3 Palestinians following violent confrontations in Tulkarm, west of Ramallah, and Dheisheh camp in Bethlehem.

