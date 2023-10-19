JFDA Partakes In Arab Pharmaceutical Bodies Meeting In Egypt

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra) - The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) participated in the second meeting of Arab Authorities Controlling Medicines held in Egypt.During the meeting, participants discussed improving Arab integration in drug control and legislation and exchanging expertise and positive experiences among Arab drug regulatory bodies, as well as the procedures used for registering pharmaceutical preparations and monitoring their safety, effectiveness, and quality post-marketing, said a JFDA statement on Thursday.This meeting comes in implementation of Resolution No. (10) of the Council of Arab Ministers of Health in its (59th) regular session for 2023.Director-General of the JFDA Nizar Mheidat had previously participated in the first meeting held at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority in Riyadh. During the meeting, representatives from Arab pharmaceutical authorities discussed the technical aspects of a proposal to establish the Arab Medicines Agency.