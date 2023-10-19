Putin criticizes US ATACMS shipments to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a press conference held in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced strong condemnation of the United States' decision to supply Ukraine's forces with ATACMS long-range missiles. Putin asserted that Moscow remains well-prepared to defend against such attacks, characterizing this move as yet another strategic miscalculation on the part of Washington.



While acknowledging the potential firepower of the ATACMS missiles, Putin expressed confidence that their deployment would ultimately prove ineffective in altering the dynamics on the battlefield. He emphasized, "What’s most important is that [these deliveries], fundamentally, won’t be able to change the situation on the contact line at all. We can say this for sure," underscoring his belief in Russia's ability to withstand such weaponry.



Furthermore, Putin contended that the delivery of ATACMS missiles would not significantly bolster Ukraine's position in the conflict, asserting that it merely serves to prolong the suffering and uncertainty of the situation. He stated, "There is nothing good for Ukraine in this sense. It just prolongs the agony."



Characterizing the move as a grave error on the part of the United States, Putin argued that refraining from sending the missiles could have positioned Washington as a benevolent actor seeking to prevent unnecessary casualties. He lamented, "But they did it, and there will be no result. That’s why it’s a mistake."



These remarks from President Putin come in response to a recent report by the New York Times, revealing that the United States clandestinely delivered approximately 20 ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, stipulating that they not be used against targets within Russian territory. This covert operation has ignited a fresh wave of debate and criticism surrounding the complexities of international military intervention in the region.



As tensions persist in Eastern Europe, the repercussions of this controversial move remain uncertain. The international community continues to monitor the evolving situation, mindful of the potential implications on regional stability and diplomatic relations between the involved nations.





