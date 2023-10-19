FPGA Market Worth $13.61 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report on“FPGA Market Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – Configuration (Low-end FPGA, Mid-range FPGA, High-end FPGA); Technology (SRAM-based FPGA, Flash-based FPGA, Antifuse-based FPGA); End User Industry (IT and Telecommunication, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Others), and Geography” the market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $7.91 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $13.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.55% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of FPGA market is driven by the development in telecommunication industry and rising demand for high-speed internet. However, high cost of supporting infrastructure is expected to hinder the market growth. Whereas, the rising telecommunication sector, and growing 5G adoption and internet of things technology fuels the growth of the FPGA industry.

Global FPGA Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 7.91 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 13.61 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 6.55% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Configuration, Technology, End User Industry, and Geography. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Industry 4.0 is changing the way companies manufacture, process, and distribute their products. It is focused on improving product quality by reducing the risk of human error and posing a safe environment. Due to the rise in Industry 4.0, governments of several countries are investing in their manufacturing sectors. For example, in January 2021, the US President announced its plan to boost the country's manufacturing sector under the“Made in America” initiative, which focused on making the manufacturing sector more technologically advanced and automated. The plan includes an investment of US$ 300 billion in the manufacturing sector to boost the country's production output. In addition, initiatives such as“Make in India,”“Saudi Vision 2030,” and“Made in China 2025” are a few other initiatives under which several market players are expanding their manufacturing capacity and adopting the technologies that help to catalyze their production output and enhance the efficiency of their final products. The rising digitalization for automation in the manufacturing sector is rising further. Therefore, with the rising industrialization, the demand for FPGA will rise due to its application for increased networking of factory automation, cloud services, secure computing, and enhanced cyber security, which further fuels the market.





Rise in Data Centers Provides Driving Factor for Global FPGA Market:

Due to the rise in digitization, IoT (Internet of Things), AI and big data, a huge amount of data gets generated that needs to be processed, stored, and analyzed in real-time. The adoption of IoT and cloud technologies has increased interconnected devices and systems, resulting in a growing need for high speed, low latency rate and better network connectivity. Thus, the rise in data has led to the building of data centers to handle large data volumes, for instance, In December 2021, NEXTDC LTD, a data center service provider, opened its first edge data center in Queensland to provide low latency and services across Australia. In addition, in October 2022, they launched a 100,000-square-meter data center in Melbourne with an investment of US$ 1.5 billion. In January 2023, ManageEngine opened two new Canadian data centers in Toronto and Montreal to offer its customers the benefits of localized data centers.

Thus, the building of a data center requires many hardware and software solutions to work efficiently, one of which is FPGA. The two major trends driving the demand for the data center are an increase in data traffic and an upsurge in computationally intensive applications. Therefore, data center builder is increasingly using FPGA to process tougher computations at lower power and provide higher performance. FPGAs are extremely customizable and can be used as an application-specific hardware accelerator. For data centers, these are used for applications such as machine learning, networking, or security, owning to the software-defined nature of FPGAs. Thus, rising data center boost the demand for FPGA and fuels the market size.





Global FPGA Market: Segmental Overview

Based on the end-user industry, the FPGA market is segmented into IT and telecommunication, aerospace and defense, industrial, and others. The aerospace and defense segment held a significant FPGA market share in 2022. In contrast, the IT and telecommunication segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The rising government spending on the military is one of the prime factors that give rise to the development of advanced solutions and technologies. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military expenditure increased by 3.7% in 2022 as compared to 2021 to reach a record high of US$ 2240 billion. Therefore, with the new developments in the military, the demand for FPGA will boost as it is used for applications such as anti-tamper for foreign military sales (FMS), increasing automation in vehicles and weaponry, battlefield portability and increased mission life, increased cybersecurity, and supply chain security. Thus, growing military expenditure fuels the market.

In the automotive industry, FPGAs are used for high reliability to ensure zero defects, security for secured data and connectivity, and low power for optimal power efficiency. The automotive industry is growing owing to factors such as urbanization, rising consumer disposable income, and globalization. Thus, the growing automotive industry fuels the market size further.





Global FPGA Market: Competitive Landscape

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Lattice Semiconductor, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, QuickLogic, Efinix Inc., Flex Logix, LeafLabs, and Napatech are a few of the key companies operating in the FPGA market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.





Recent Developments:



April 2023: Lattice Semiconductor announced the launch of the Lattice MachXO5T-NX family of advanced system control FPGAs developed to address customer challenges related to growing system management design complexity. These power FPGAs are based on the Lattice Nexus platform. MachXO5T-NX FPGAs feature advanced connectivity with PCIe, increased logic and memory resources, and enhanced security. These FPGAs are used for enterprise networking, machine vision, and industrial IoT applications. June 2022: Wave Systems launched Xilinx Kintex UltraScale+ FPGA powered System on Module (SOM) at Embedded World 2022. The System on Module is compatible with KU19P Kintex UltraScale+ & KU095/KU115 Kintex UltraScale FPGA and is available in a form factor of 110mm x 75mm. This product provides the best performance, cost-effective solution for applications that require high-end capabilities, including 32Gb/s transceivers and 100G connectivity cores. This feature is ideal for both packet processing and DSP-intensive functions.





