Blackrock® Canada Announces October Cash Distributions For The Ishares® Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the October 2023 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly. Unitholders of record of a fund on October 26, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on October 31, 2023 .

Details regarding the“per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker 		Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.047
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.044
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.106
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.059
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.032
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.036
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.054
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.080
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.072
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.079
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.084
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.061
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.080
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.073
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.063
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.102
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.105
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.077
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.060
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.044
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.058
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.103
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.058
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.042
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.053
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.115
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.112
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.110
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.162
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.088
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.045
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.034
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.070
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.078
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.072
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.077
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.066
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.091
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.063
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.069
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.048
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.062
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.043
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.060
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.058
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.043
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.052
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.097
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.092
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.067
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.059
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.037
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.057
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.062
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.045
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.087
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.099
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.072
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.087

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U

Estimated October Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The October cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker 		Estimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.208


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about October 25, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at .

About BlackRock
 BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
 iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.12 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as“S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email:




