White House to request USD100B for security spending, with USD60B allocated to Ukraine

(MENAFN) According to reports from various news outlets, the White House is anticipated to submit a security spending appropriation request of USD100 billion to the US Congress this Friday morning. The majority of the allocation, amounting to USD60 billion, is earmarked for Ukraine.



Reportedly, in an effort to overcome Republican resistance to continued funding for Kiev, the Biden administration is considering bundling assistance for Ukraine with support for Israel and Taiwan, as well as resources for policing the southern US border. These issues have significant support among GOP lawmakers.



Based on recent reports, the proposed package includes USD10 billion for Israel, matching the reported request for support in its conflict with Palestinian militant group Hamas. The remaining USD30 billion would be allocated to Taiwan, security in the wider Indo-Pacific, and border security, covering the 2024 financial year until next September.



Republican lawmakers have grown increasingly skeptical about providing long-term support to Kiev as the conflict with Moscow continues. Hopes were initially placed on Kiev's 'summer counteroffensive,' during which Western-made tanks and weaponry were supplied by foreign donors. However, Ukrainian forces have faced challenges in making substantial progress against Russia's defensive lines.

