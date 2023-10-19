Shed Solutions And Shedhub Partnership: Expanding Accessory Building Options In Strasburg, OH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shed Solutions of Strasburg, OH

ShedHub

Shed Solutions in Strasburg, Ohio, partners with ShedHub to meet accessory structure needs of Tuscarawas County and eastern Ohio residents.

STRASBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Shed Solutions in Strasburg, Ohio, renowned for offering Country Cabins' accessory structures, has joined forces with ShedHub .com, an online platform connecting local shed dealers with nearby customers. This collaboration allows shoppers in Tuscarawas County and eastern Ohio to explore Shed Solutions' extensive inventory and use 3D configurators for customized add-ons seamlessly.

Regarding the partnership, ShedHub's CEO and co-founder, Jeff Huxmann, stated:“We feel this partnership with Country Cabins and Shed Solutions will benefit these brands through increased regional awareness of affordable building options”

Shed Solutions is dedicated to delivering premium accessory structures that offer complete customization. They feature accessory buildings from Country Cabins that are not just practical and long-lasting but also boast aesthetic appeal, featuring options to incorporate decorative elements like shutters and arches, elevating their appearance to a classy, high-end level. Additionally, for hobbyists seeking a well-equipped workspace, Shed Solutions offers workshop packages with workbenches, shelves, lofts, and pegboards. To enhance energy efficiency while minimizing noise and moisture issues, the option to install insulation and vapor barriers is also available.

Shed Solutions offers flexible payment alternatives, including rent-to-own, 90-day-same-as-cash, and financing. They also extend complimentary delivery services within a 50-mile radius of their dealership located at 998 N. Wooster Ave. Additionally, they provide a comprehensive five-year warranty on all their workmanship.

ShedHub enhances convenience for local buyers through its online platform, accessible anytime and anywhere. Partnering with Shed Solutions in Strasburg, Ohio, ensures Tuscarawas County residents have access to an extensive selection of top-quality accessory structures.

Browse through ShedHub's extensive collection and utilize the Advanced Shed Search feature to narrow down options, finding the perfect fit for even the most unique accessory building requirements.

About Shed Solutions

Shed Solutions is a retailer of Country Cabins' accessory buildings in Strasburg, OH. Country Cabins is an Ohio-based manufacturer of storage structures.. Prospective buyers enjoy the flexibility to either design their accessory building from the ground up using the user-friendly 3D Design Studio. This innovative tool allows users to visualize the building's placement on their property and receive real-time price quotations. Shed Solutions reinforces its commitment to top-notch quality structures with a 5-year warranty on their Signature Series sheds and a 3-year warranty on Compass Series sheds. As part of their customer service, they offer free delivery and installation services within a 50-mile radius from their dealership location.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online platform that provide a seamless and convenient transaction experience for prospective buyers seeking accessory buildings from nearby storage solutions dealers. Local customers have the ability to explore an extensive array of choices to pinpoint the structure that aligns perfectly with their requirements.

