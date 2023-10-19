Growth Capital Partners Expands Presence With New Trading Office In Stockholm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growth Capital Partners has announced the opening of a trading office in Stockholm, Sweden.

- Michael Patrick GerardSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Growth Capital Partners Expands Presence with New Trading Office in StockholmGrowth Capital Partners (GCP), a prominent Swiss-based private equity firm with a history of success, is delighted to announce the opening of a trading office in Stockholm, Sweden. This strategic move reinforces GCP's commitment to providing valuable investment opportunities to growth-stage companies beyond Switzerland.Founded in 1999, GCP has steadily grown to become a leading player in the private equity industry, boasting over £1 billion in funds under management. With a seasoned team of investment professionals, GCP has consistently demonstrated its expertise in identifying and nurturing promising companies across diverse sectors, including technology, business services, and healthcare.GCP's investment approach is characterised by patience, long-term vision, and a strong dedication to collaborating with management teams. The firm excels in nurturing its portfolio companies, offering them access to an extensive network of contacts, invaluable expertise, and crucial resources. GCP's unyielding support is a cornerstone of their philosophy, as they work closely with management teams to guide and assist them when needed.Michael Patrick Gerard of GCP, commenting on the opening of the Stockholm office, said:“We at Growth Capital Partners are delighted to announce the opening of our Swedish trading office, which underlines our commitment to providing valuable investment opportunities beyond Switzerland. This move demonstrates how excited we are about the future, and we look forward to engaging with future clients about our growth potential in Sweden.”GCP's distinguished portfolio comprises a diverse range of growth-stage companies across technology, business services, and healthcare. GCP attributes its success to the wealth of experience and talent within its team. Key team members, including Co-Founders and Managing Partners have consistently delivered impressive results.With a solid track record of success, GCP has not only provided significant returns for its investors but has also played a pivotal role in creating jobs and fostering economic growth in the UK.For more information, please visit

