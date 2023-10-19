Putin claims Gaza hospital assault deemed humanitarian catastrophe

(MENAFN) In a solemn address at the China Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deep concern over the devastating strike on Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, a tragic event that claimed the lives of hundreds. Describing the incident as a "terrible tragedy," Putin emphasized the urgent need for both Palestinian armed groups and Israel to halt hostilities and initiate discussions for a peaceful resolution.



The catastrophic explosion, which resulted in a staggering loss of life and a significant number of casualties, unfolded within the confines of a humanitarian facility, amplifying the gravity of the situation. Putin underscored that this distressing event should serve as a clear signal for an immediate cessation of conflict. He urged that it not only prompt dialogue but also mark the beginning of substantive negotiations to bring about a lasting resolution.



Acknowledging the gravity of the crisis, President Putin disclosed that he engaged in discussions with leaders from pivotal nations in the Middle East, including Egypt, Palestine, Iran, Syria, and Israel. While he refrained from providing explicit details of these conversations, he emphasized their significance and timeliness. The President conveyed his impression that there exists a collective desire to put an end to the conflict and prevent any further escalation.



Furthermore, the longstanding conflict between Hamas and Israel was a central topic during Putin's extensive three-hour meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum. This exchange of perspectives and strategies reflects the international community's determination to address the crisis and work towards a sustainable resolution.



On October 7, the Palestinian armed group Hamas launched an unexpected assault on Israel, resulting in a devastating toll of lives lost and individuals wounded. In addition to the human toll, numerous Israeli civilians and military personnel were taken hostage, further intensifying the gravity of the situation.



This tragic event has resonated globally, prompting world leaders like Putin to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the initiation of meaningful negotiations. The international community now stands at a crucial juncture, collectively tasked with finding a path towards a peaceful and lasting resolution in the troubled region.



