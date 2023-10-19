Egyptian President permits humanitarian aid convoy access to Gaza

(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has given the green light to open the Rafah border crossing into Gaza, permitting the passage of approximately 20 humanitarian aid trucks. This decision was confirmed by US President Joe Biden following his phone call with President Sisi, which took place as he returned from a visit to Israel in solidarity with the victims of the October 7 Hamas attacks.



While this approval is in place, the aid convoy is expected to cross into Gaza on Friday. Some road repairs, including the filling of potholes, are required before the trucks can safely cross.



The initial 20 trucks will serve as a test run to establish a system for distributing aid without benefiting the Palestinian militant organization Hamas, which holds authority in Gaza. The United Nations will oversee the distribution of the aid on the Gaza side of the border.



President Biden emphasized that if Hamas interferes with or confiscates the aid, the humanitarian assistance will cease. This commitment to ensuring aid reaches those in need without benefiting militant groups is a priority.



While the first 20 trucks represent the initial phase, there are approximately 150 more trucks waiting to provide assistance. The decision to allow them to cross will depend on how this first stage proceeds.



Originally, President Biden was scheduled to meet with President Sisi at a four-way summit in Jordan, but this meeting was canceled due to a tragic incident involving a strike on a Gaza hospital, which stirred anger across the Arab world. Instead, he spoke with President Sisi during a half-hour conversation while aboard Air Force One. Biden commended President Sisi for his cooperation and facilitation in this humanitarian effort.

