French legislator urges to remove Benzema's 2022 Ballon d'Or award, revoke his French nationality

(MENAFN) A French legislator is advocating for the removal of Karim Benzema's 2022 Ballon d'Or award and the revocation of his French nationality due to his alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization recognized as a terrorist group by France.



Senator Valerie Boyer of Bouches-du-Rhône stated in a news release that, should French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin's claims be confirmed, she would like "the forfeiture of Karim Benzema's (French) nationality".



"A sanction, initially symbolic, would be to withdraw his Ballon d’Or. Finally, we must request forfeiture of nationality,” Boyer declared.



"We cannot accept that a French dual national, internationally known, can dishonor and even betray our country in this way.”



Karim Benzema, the 35-year-old former French forward, was born in Lyon but holds dual citizenship due to his Algerian heritage. Prior to joining Real Madrid in 2009, he played for Olympique Lyon.



Benzema, who has accumulated 97 international caps for France, has scored 37 goals while representing the national team.



In addition to his football career, he has shown solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during a period of extensive Israeli airstrikes in the region.



"All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children," Benzema, who moved from Real Madrid to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad Club in June, stated in a post on X on Sunday.

