American National Bankshares Reports Third Quarter Earnings

President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey V. Haley, commented,“The third quarter was a historic one for American National as we announced our agreement to merge with Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. We continue to believe this partnership will provide the combined company with a stronger platform for growth and create enhanced value for our shareholders, customers and employees. I have been so pleased with the level of collaboration from both companies since announcement as we work through our various regulatory approvals and early integration planning.”

“We had a solid third quarter from an operating perspective, with revenues and earnings (adjusting for merger expenses) in line with our expectations for the quarter. Strengths included loan growth, continued favorable credit trends, expense management, reduced margin compression from higher rates and growth in fee income over the previous quarter.”

Third quarter 2023 highlights include:

Average loans held for investment grew $30.8 million, or 5.6% annualized, during the third quarter as compared to the previous quarter.

Average deposits increased by $51.5 million, or 8.0% annualized, during the quarter, while period-end deposits declined $80.7 million, or 12.2% annualized.

Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 2.76% for the quarter, down 12 basis points from 2.88% in the second quarter of 2023 and down 44 basis points from 3.20% in the third quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).

Noninterest revenues increased $419 thousand, or 9.6%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $14 thousand, or 0.3%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Noninterest expense increased $2.2 million, or 13.4%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.9 million, or 11.5%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Excluding non-recurring merger related expenses of $1.7 million recorded during the quarter, increases relative to the prior quarter and same quarter of 2022 were 2.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

The Company recognized a recovery of credit losses on loans in the third quarter of 2023 of $538 thousand compared to provisions of $268 thousand in the second quarter of 2023 and $615 thousand in the third quarter of the previous year.

Annualized net recoveries as a percentage of average loans outstanding were (0.06%) for the third quarter of 2023, compared to (0.05%) in the previous quarter and (0.01%) in the same quarter in the prior year.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.12% at September 30, 2023, up from 0.04% at June 30, 2023 and 0.05% at September 30, 2022.



NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $485 thousand, or 2.3%, to $20.7 million compared to $21.1 million for the previous quarter. The third quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022 reflected a decrease of $3.3 million, or 13.9%. The FTE net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.76%, down from 2.88% in the prior quarter and 3.20% in the same quarter a year ago (non-GAAP). The margin contraction relative to the previous quarter resulted from funding costs increasing more than earning asset yields. The yield on average earning assets increased 15 basis points quarter-over-quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities rose 37 basis points due to higher rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and the continued migration of the deposit composition from demand deposits to higher cost money market and time deposits. Similarly, the 82-basis point increase in average earning asset yields was more than offset by the 195-basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities when comparing the third quarter of 2023 to the same quarter of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 2.04% in the third quarter, compared to 1.59% in the previous quarter and 0.17% in the same quarter of the prior year.

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $3.7 million as of September 30, 2023, up from $1.1 million at June 30, 2023 and $1.4 million at September 30, 2022. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.12% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.04% at June 30, 2023 and 0.05% at September 30, 2022. The Company recorded a recovery of credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 of $538 thousand compared to provisions of $268 thousand in the previous quarter and $615 thousand in the third quarter of the previous year. The negative provision for the third quarter of 2023 was principally the result of net loan recoveries of $315 thousand and a slight reduction in the quantitative expected loan loss rates partially offset by net loan growth during the quarter.

The allowance for credit losses – loans was $25.1 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $25.3 million at June 30, 2023 and $19.2 million at September 30, 2022. Annualized net recoveries as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.06% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 0.05% in the previous quarter and 0.01% in the same quarter in the prior year. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.11% at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2023, and 0.91% at September 30, 2022.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2023 increased by $419 thousand, or 9.6%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $14 thousand, or 0.3%, from the same quarter in the prior year. Noninterest income totaled $4.8 million for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 compared to $4.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The increase in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter was attributable to higher income from small business investment companies of $345 thousand and growth in mortgage banking income of $96 thousand.

The third quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022 reflected increases in interchange fees of $149 thousand and wealth management income of $133 thousand, partially offset by lower income from service charges on deposit accounts of $116 thousand and mortgage banking income of $95 thousand.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 amounted to $18.3 million, up $2.2 million, or 13.4%, when compared to $16.2 million for the previous quarter and up $1.9 million, or 11.5%, from $16.4 million during the same quarter in the previous year. The increase in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter was driven by merger related expenses totaling $1.7 million and increased incentive accruals of $1.0 million included in salaries and employee benefits.

The third quarter 2023 increase compared to the same quarter of 2022 was principally attributable to merger related expenses of $1.7 million and an increase in FDIC assessments of $127 thousand.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 24.16%, compared to 21.13% for the prior quarter and 20.92% for the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in the effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of certain non-deductible merger related expenses.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at September 30, 2023 were $3.1 billion, a decline of $21.9 million, or 0.7% from June 30, 2023, and an increase of $41.9 million, or 1.4%, from September 30, 2022.

At September 30, 2023, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.3 billion, an increase of $29.0 million, or 5.2% annualized, from June 30, 2023. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $154.0 million, or 7.3%, from September 30, 2022.

Investment securities available for sale amounted to $543.9 million at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $16.8 million, or 3.0%, from June 30, 2023 and a decrease of $98.0 million, or 15.3%, compared to September 30, 2022. The unrealized loss on available for sale securities was $75.1 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $69.7 million at June 30, 2023 and $73.6 million at September 30, 2022. The increase in unrealized losses relative to the prior quarter was the result of increases in market yields for investment securities. At September 30, 2023, 54% of the market value of the securities portfolio was unencumbered and could be used to provide additional liquidity, if needed.

Deposits amounted to $2.6 billion at September 30, 2023, representing declines of $80.7 million, or 12.2% annualized, from June 30, 2023 and $119.6 million, or 4.4%, compared to September 30, 2022.

Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (“FHLB”) totaled $85.0 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $25.0 million at June 30, 2023. The Company had no FHLB borrowings at September 30, 2022. The Company's remaining credit availability from the FHLB was $677.6 million as of September 30, 2023, $446.5 million of which could be accessed without pledging additional collateral.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.98% at September 30, 2023 compared to 7.94% at June 30, 2023 and compared to 7.59% at September 30, 2022 (non-GAAP). The Company's preliminary common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.77%, 12.89%, 13.91% and 10.61%, respectively, at September 30, 2023.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.1 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.2 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated changes in the interest rate environment, future economic conditions and the impacts of current economic uncertainties, and projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results, or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as“expect,”“believe,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“will,”“may,”“view,”“seek to,”“opportunity,”“potential,”“continue,”“confidence” or words of similar meaning, or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of our management about future events. Although we believe that our expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our existing knowledge of our business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual future results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, us will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, achievements or trends expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the businesses of American National and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (“Atlantic Union”) may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer, be more difficult, time-consuming or costly to accomplish than expected; the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the merger with Atlantic Union may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption prior to and following the merger with Atlantic Union, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; the regulatory and shareholder approvals required for the merger with Atlantic Union may not be obtained; the level of inflation; financial market volatility including the level of interest rates, could affect the values of financial instruments and the amount of net interest income earned; the ability to maintain adequate liquidity by retaining deposit customers and secondary funding sources, especially if the Company's or banking industry's reputation becomes damaged; the adequacy of the level of the Company's allowance for credit losses, the amount of credit loss provisions required in future periods, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for credit losses; general economic or business conditions, either nationally or in the market areas in which the Company does business, may be less favorable than expected, resulting in deteriorating credit quality, reduced demand for credit, or a weakened ability to generate deposits; competition among financial institutions may increase, and competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products and technology that enable those competitors to compete more successfully than the Company; businesses that the Company is engaged in may be adversely affected by legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable and secure electronic systems; the effects of climate change, natural disasters, and extreme weather events; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, or actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts of threats or terrorism and/or military conflicts, negatively impacting business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; risks related to environmental, social and governance practices; risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, and other expansion activities; and other factors described from time to time in the Company's reports (such as our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.