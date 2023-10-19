Advanced Wound Care Market To Reach USD 16.2 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Advanced Wound Care Market size was valued at USD 9.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 16.2 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.7%.

The advanced wound care market is driven by the rising majority of chronic disorders and injuries, including chronic wounds like diabetic foot, pressure, and venous leg ulcers. Advanced wound care involves specialized techniques and therapies to heal complicated or chronic wounds. Surgical products not available over the counter are used to treat these wounds.

The advanced wound care market is growing due to increased surgical procedures requiring proper wound care regimes for optimal healing. Various products, such as gauze, plasters, bandages, lint, and wadding, are available to prevent bleeding, reduce the risk of infection, and promote wound healing. Wound care goals include minimizing tissue loss, promoting healing, reducing scarring, and promoting hemostasis.

Advanced wound care offers multiple advantages, such as averting infections, promoting faster healing, managing moisture, and reducing pain. Due to the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide, surgical wounds are becoming increasingly common. These wounds can range from simple incisions to complex surgical sites. Furthermore, factors like obesity, diabetes, and the elder population lead to a higher incidence of chronic wounds that require advanced wound care.

Segmentation Overview:

The global advanced wound care market has been segmented into product type, application and end-user and region. The advanced wound dressings segment dominates the global advanced wound care market, which is easy to use and adaptable to various wounds. These dressings include hydrogel, alginate, foam, and hydrocolloid, enabling customized wound management. Additionally, the diabetic foot ulcers segment is in high demand due to the worldwide prevalence of diabetes and its common complications.

Advanced Wound Care Market Report Highlights:

The global advanced wound care market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2032.

Advanced technology enhances the advanced wound care market and improves wound care by enabling faster healing through efficient and effective products.

North America leads the advanced wound care market with its robust ecosystem of pharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes, and medical device manufacturers that enable the development and commercialization of advanced treatments and products.

Some prominent players in the advanced wound care market report include 3M, ConvaTec Group Plc, Smith & Nephew plc, Coloplast A/S, Essity AB, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc. Molnlycke Health Care AB, Baxter International, Medicine Industries etc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson Company, announced that TREMFYA, a selective IL-23 p19 inhibitor, has shown durable clinical and endoscopic efficacy in moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease patients for up to three years. The drug's safety profile remained consistent with its approved uses.

Coloplast has been awarded an AscenDrive contract with Premier, Inc., a national program to standardize care delivery and drive savings. As of July 1, 2022, Coloplast will be one of two suppliers awarded the AscenDrive contract for ostomy by-products.

Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation:

By Product: Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Wound Care

By Application: Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds

By End-user: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

