PRESSBURG MINT RELEASES THE WORLD's FIRST SILVER COIN DESIGNED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

The limited release designed by artificial intelligence from Pressburg Mint: No mint in the world has yet come up with such an innovative design.

Pressburg Mint, a private mint based in Slovakia has issued the world's first silver coin designed by artificial intelligence.

- Alan Behul, General Manager at Pressburg MintBRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pressburg Mint , a private mint based in Slovakia specializing in the production of investment gold and silver coins and bars, has issued the world's first silver coin designed by artificial intelligence. The AI has been given the assignment to create a silver coin based on what it imagines a silver coin should look like. The production of 30,000 pieces of the unique investment coin is intended for distributors, investors, collectors, and individuals.Artificial intelligence can change the world in ways we can't yet fully understand. This silver coin created by artificial intelligence is a testament to the limitless potential of human creativity empowered by the power of artificial intelligence, making it a true treasure for investors, collectors, and enthusiasts alike.Pressburg Mint stands out in the conservative world of precious metals with its innovative, sophisticated designs and technological advances. "We follow technological trends, so we thought to test the capabilities of artificial intelligence in our industry. Initially, we tried many different inputs until we got the final output you can see on the coin itself. The whole process took about 6 months, from the creation of the initial design to the launch of production." said Alan Behul, General Manager at Pressburg Mint, about the process of producing the world's first silver coin designed by artificial intelligence.No mint in the world has yet come up with such an innovative design. The limited release designed by artificial intelligence is available now at .AI coin 2023Mintage: 30 000 pcsWeight: 1 troy ounceMaterial: Fine Silver 9999/10000Diameter: 38 mm"Just as with our other coin designs, the AI Coin will be continued each year as a series of coins with changing designs. The AI will be given the same assignment every year. This way, we will be able to follow the development of AI technology and see it improve over time. I myself am very curious to see how AI will change humanity in the coming decades," adds A. Behul, who is also behind the design of the coins of the Pressburg Mint.

