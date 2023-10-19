The USA Sports Drink Industry Anticipated 3.7% CAGR Growth Propelling Demand To US$ 10.9 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The sports drink Ma Industry in the USA is growing due to increased demand from health-conscious consumers

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As per the latest recent research report by Future Market Insights, total sports drink sales in the USA are estimated to surge at 3.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, reaching a value of US$ 10.9 billion by 2033. In 2023, the USA sports drink Market is set to be valued at US$ 7.6 billion.Over the next ten years, a number of significant factors are expected to drive growth in the sports drink Market in the United States, including the introduction of drinks with an organic foundation, an increase in sports-related activities, and the growing fitness propensities of millennials.Sports drinks are functional beverages designed to replenish lost fluids, carbohydrates, and electrolytes during physical activity or exertion. The rising popularity of these drinks across the US can be attributed to the rising number of health-conscious consumers who want to get the most out of their workouts.Energize Your Market Insights Request a Taste of the Future with Our Sample Report:The nutritious advantages of sports drinks are expected to continue to drive up consumer demand for them. Protein drinks are the most widely used in the sports drink sector across the USA, and they are expected to support the Market's expansion.During workouts or activities, branched amino acids and proteins aid to lessen muscular pain and provide the body with rapid energy. Due to the rising demand for sports drinks, food and beverage producers are now showing an interest in the energy drink and sports drink segments.Several sports drink manufacturers are focusing on innovations and developing natural/organic functional beverages in a wide range of tastes to fulfill customer desire for nutrition. This is expected to help them to increase their sales as well as expand their customer base.Companies such as Gatorade and Powerade are introducing new healthy sports drinks with low sugar content and natural ingredients. For example, recently Powerade launched two new zero-sugar sports drink innovations which include Powerade Ultra and Powerade Power Water.Key Takeaways from Industry StudyThe USA sports drink industry is estimated to be valued at US$ 7.6 billion in 2023.Based on form, the liquid segment holds a prominent Market share of 82.0% in the USA sports drink industry.In terms of distribution channels, the store-based retailing sub-segment of the offline category holds around 67.0% share of the USA sports drink industry.Based on flavor, the flavored segment dominates the USA sports drink industry with a share of about 76.0%.Consumers in the USA are becoming increasingly concerned with their physical health, which motivates them to participate in sports and increases demand for sports drinks."In the longer run, increasing health consciousness and growing popularity of organic sports drinks will create profitable opportunities for Market participants", says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights , Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights“Competitive LandscapeWith the increasing penetration of new start-ups, the USA Sports Drink industry is becoming highly competitive. In order to gain a competitive edge in the Market, companies are utilizing strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and celebrity endorsements.A few of the leading companies offering sports drinks in the industry include Gatorade, Powerade, Body Armor, Monster Hydro, Aquarius, Melaleuca, Bulletproof FAT water, Honest Sport, Muscle Milk, Staminade, and Hammer Nutrition HEED.Get More Valuable InsightsFuture Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Sports Drink presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.The study incorporates compelling insights on the USA Sports Drink industry based on product type (isotonic, hypotonic, hypertonic), distribution channel (offline, online retail), flavor (unflavored, flavored), form (powdered, liquid), packaging material (metal, pet/plastic, glass).Supercharge Your Market Insights Buy Your Sports Drink Industry Report Now:Given Below are the USA Sports Drink Industry Segments:By Product Type:IsotonicHypotonicHypertonicBy Distribution Channel:OfflineOnline RetailBy Flavour:UnflavoredFlavoredCitrus.BerriesMochaPomegranateAppleMintBlends (Mix)ColaWatermelonOthersBy Form:PowderedLiquidBy Packaging Material:MetalPET/PlasticGlassAuthor by:Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises Market leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Energy Drinks Market : Consumer Preference for Non-Alcoholic Substitute Drinks providing major impetus to Energy Drinks DemandBreakfast Drinks Market : Market Insights on Breakfast Drinks covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

