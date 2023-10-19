Indian rupee exhibits slight appreciation of 3 paise against US dollar

(MENAFN) During early trading, the Indian rupee exhibited a slight appreciation of 3 paise against the US dollar, reaching a rate of 83.25 against the greenback, which is equivalent to 22.68 against the UAE dirham. The trading day began with an opening rate of 83.26 against the US dollar (22.69 against the dirham) and quickly reached a modest high of 83.25 (22.68), signifying a marginal gain compared to its previous closing rate.



Analysts in the financial market have been closely watching the Indian rupee due to recent developments in long-term US Treasury yields, which have surged to multi-year highs. This surge in yields has been driven by expectations that interest rates will remain elevated for an extended period.



To prevent the Indian rupee from depreciating to an all-time low, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken steps to intervene in currency markets over the past several days. However, given the ongoing upward trajectory of US yields and oil prices, there is growing speculation that the RBI may need to reconsider its strategy.



The 10-year US Treasury yield has climbed to 4.9550 percent, marking a 16-year high. Federal Reserve officials have consistently expressed their preference for maintaining higher interest rates. This stance, coupled with the robust economic momentum in the United States, has prompted investors to shift away from Treasury securities.



Futures traders have adjusted their expectations, reducing the likelihood of a Fed rate cut late in the coming year to less than two, down from the previous projection of four cuts. They have also extended their target rate projection to 5 percent or more, with this trajectory expected to extend through to September 2024.

MENAFN19102023000045015682ID1107270739