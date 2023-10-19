Cloud-Based Security Solutions Surge As Organizations Embrace Secaas For Cybersecurity

The global security as a service (SECaaS) market, which reached a size of US$ 14.5 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial expansion. Projections indicate that the market will surge to US$ 33.0 billion by 2028, registering a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Key Market Insights:

Security as a Service, or SECaaS, encompasses a range of cloud-based cybersecurity solutions outsourced by organizations. These solutions include secure email and web gateways, identity and access management, anti-virus and anti-malware services, intrusion detection, vulnerability management, and application security testing. SECaaS solutions are integrated into an organization's infrastructure and offered via subscription by cloud providers. They offer cost efficiency, enhanced security expertise, protection against online threats, rapid provisioning, and scalability as businesses grow.

Market Drivers:

Component: Solutions, Services

Security solutions dominate the market.

Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Large enterprises are significant users of SECaaS.

Application: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others

Network security holds a substantial share due to growing network threats.

Vertical: BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others BFSI and government sectors are key adopters of SECaaS.

Regional Insights:

North America and Asia-Pacific are leading regional markets, with countries like the United States, China, and India driving growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global SECaaS market include Alert Logic Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Okta Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Qualys Inc., Radware Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, and Zscaler Inc.

COVID-19 Impact:

The pandemic heightened security concerns related to remote work and increased the adoption of SECaaS to mitigate online threats.

