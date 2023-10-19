Thermal Power Plant Market Growth Set To Surge Significantly During 2021 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thermal Power Plant Market Insight

Thermal Power Plant Market is Expected to Reach $1,820.7 Billion by 2030

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global thermal power plant market is expected to head toward expansion in the coming years, owing to a rise in demand for electricity from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Upcoming power generation projects, a rise in industrialization, and an increase in consumption of electricity on account of the rise in energy needs in day-to-day life, especially from developing markets, are expected to have a positive impression on the market growth.

The global thermal power plant market was valued at $1,345.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,820.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

A thermal power plant is a power generation station that burns fossil fuels like coal, and petroleum to produce electricity. The power generation in the thermal power plant is done by utilizing the chemical energy stored in the fuel, burning it, and then converting it into mechanical energy. This mechanical energy is utilized to operate an electrical generator to generate electricity. Such thermal power plants are designed on a large scale for continuous operation for years. The device here is used to convert the thermal energy released by the fuel to mechanical energy called a turbine. In most of the thermal power plants, the fuel is used to heat water. This water on heating turns to steam which is then pressurized and used to run the turbines. Depending on the medium used to obtain mechanical energy, the turbine can be classified into steam turbines and gas turbines.

Demand for thermal power plants has witnessed tremendous growth driven by escalating demand for energy on account of rapid industrialization and the increase in dependence on electrification. A rise in construction spending for developing residential buildings owing to the surge in population coupled with an increase in disposable income is expected to consume more energy during the forecast period. Furthermore, national grids are getting pressurized which is resulting in an increased demand-supply gap for power which is eventually driving the demand for thermal power plants, due to growing urbanization. In addition, the increase in urbanization and industrialization mainly in developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil has increased the demand for electricity which is anticipated to drive the demand for thermal power plants in the upcoming years. Besides research and development initiatives to lower operating cost, streamline logistical procedures, and increase efficiency offers an ample number of prospects for the industry participants. However, the advent of environmentally friendly technologies, strict regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions, and health issues associated with coal-fired power generation are expected to hamper the growth of the thermal power plant market during the forecast period. Furthermore, advancement in combustion technologies is expected to provide growth opportunities for the thermal power plant market during the forecast period.

By fuel type, the global thermal power plant market size is studied across coal, gas, nuclear, and others. The coal segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, as coal is a key source of power generation due to its abundant availability and low cost compared to other power generation processes. The coal segment dominated the global thermal power plant market with nearly half of the total market share in 2020.

Competitive Analysis:

The Thermal Power Plant industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Thermal Power Plant Market include,

ESKOM HOLDINGS SOC LTD.

CHINA HUANENG GROUP CO. LTD.

JINDAL INDIA THERMAL POWER LIMITED

TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD

NTPC LIMITED

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

DOMINION ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.

Region-wise, the global thermal power plant market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to upcoming power generation projects and growing industrialization. Asia-Pacific accounted for a major thermal power plant market share in 2020 and dominated the global market with more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020.

Key findings of the study:

- In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global thermal power plant market with around 45.66% share, in terms of revenue. In addition, it is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.6% in terms of value.

- The coal segment dominated the global thermal power plant market with around 49.16% of the share in terms of revenue.

- The gas segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.7% in terms of revenue.

